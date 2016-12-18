CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Woman On Instagram Gets Blasted For Practicing MUA Skills On Baby

Leave a comment
From Michelle Obama To Kim Kardashian: These Are The Best Makeup Transformations We’ve Ever Seen
0 photos

Kids seem to be growing up so fast these days with access to the world through everyday devices. But every once in a while we see reminders of this fact, and it can be alarming.

Case in point: Baller Alert posted a video of a woman applying eyebrow makeup to a small child. It appears that she defined the eyebrow already and was adding a light contour to accentuate the shape. On an adult, this would look great. On a child, disturbing.

Comments on the video were all of a similar sentiment.

Tritay247 said, “So why and what’s the point this is to show what how ridiculous these moms can be just cause you have a girl wanna be the cool friend parent but when she 11/12 and outta control just know where it started smdh.”

South_bronx said, “No Aww she’s too young for all that makeup and her skin it to sensitive. And they way kids are nowadays, u don’t want to start them too early cause by the time she’s 10, she’ll think she’s a woman.”

Laffytaffyqueen noted, “She is so cute! But damn give the child a chance to grow up before you pack all that damn makeup thats filled with chemicals all in her pores! #stupidity”

Aoki_momma_raina said, “What are we doing to our children especially our little girls.”

And __veroa said, “Do people know children’s skin is wayyy more sensitive and different from an adult? This video is so wrong she can get rashes from all this bull Shit leave her pure skin alone :( like really dude? You couldn’t find an adult to practice on?”

What are your thoughts on applying makeup to kids? Too much too soon?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED STORIES:

#MakeAMovieWhiter Is The Perfect #BlackTwitter Clapback To This Oscars Foolery

Let’s Celebrate Black Excellence With The #BlackTwitterMovieAwards

#BlackTwitter Reacts To MTV’s ‘White People’ Documentary

Woman On Instagram Gets Blasted For Practicing MUA Skills On Baby was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

MUA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close