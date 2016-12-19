Berlin police report that nine people are dead and at least 50 are injured after a truck drove into a crowded Christmas market, according to NPR.
Conflicting reports are coming from the scene of the tragic incident, with one suspect reportedly in custody. It is unclear whether the suspect was the driver of the truck. The police department tweeted that the person who rode passenger during the incident “died on the spot.”
Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson, NPR correspondent on the scene, reported that the truck had Polish plates.
The deadly scene is not being characterized as an ‘attack,’ however, the story is still developing.
This incident is reminiscent of a terror attack that occurred earlier this year in Nice, France, where a truck drove through a Bastille Day crowd, killing 80 people.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Tamar Braxton To T.D. Jakes: ‘God Removed Me From ‘The Real’ To Protect Me’
- Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
- Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Truck Drives Through Christmas Market In Berlin, Killing 9 And Injuring 50 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com