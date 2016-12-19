Truck Drives Through Christmas Market In Berlin, Killing 9 And Injuring 50

Berlin police report that nine people are dead and at least 50 are injured after a truck drove into a crowded Christmas market, according to NPR.

Just now a truck drove over the sideway at #Breitscheidplatz. Our colleagues report injured people. More information here. — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) December 19, 2016

Conflicting reports are coming from the scene of the tragic incident, with one suspect reportedly in custody. It is unclear whether the suspect was the driver of the truck. The police department tweeted that the person who rode passenger during the incident “died on the spot.”

The passenger of the truck, who drove to the Christmas market at #Breitscheidplatz, died on the spot. — PolizeiBerlinEinsatz (@PolizeiBerlin_E) December 19, 2016

Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson, NPR correspondent on the scene, reported that the truck had Polish plates.

The deadly scene is not being characterized as an ‘attack,’ however, the story is still developing.

This incident is reminiscent of a terror attack that occurred earlier this year in Nice, France, where a truck drove through a Bastille Day crowd, killing 80 people.

Posted December 19, 2016

