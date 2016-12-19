CLOSE
Truck Drives Through Christmas Market In Berlin, Killing 9 And Injuring 50

Video footage shows the truck plowing into sidewalk kiosks.

GERMANY-ATTACK-MARKET

Source: ODD ANDERSEN / Getty

Berlin police report that nine people are dead and at least 50 are injured after a truck drove into a crowded Christmas market, according to NPR.

Conflicting reports are coming from the scene of the tragic incident, with one suspect reportedly in custody. It is unclear whether the suspect was the driver of the truck. The police department tweeted that the person who rode passenger during the incident “died on the spot.”

Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson, NPR correspondent on the scene, reported that the truck had Polish plates.

The deadly scene is not being characterized as an ‘attack,’ however, the story is still developing.

This incident is reminiscent of a terror attack that occurred earlier this year in Nice, France, where a truck drove through a Bastille Day crowd, killing 80 people.

