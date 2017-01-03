Brandy Reveals A Devastating Secret About Her Past

Brandy wants to set the record straight about her recent years of alleged shady behavior.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that at one point in her life, she was suicidal and in an extremely dark place. In a lengthy, heartfelt post, she admitted, “The love in me is something I can’t control or explain. I can feel every wave at 100%. A very sensitive and humble soul that fights to stay liberated. I’ve been lost, deep in bondage, suicidal, and didn’t know how to call on the Most High because I didn’t believe I had the right words to be heard.”

She continued, “I’m here now more certain than I have ever been and I have arrived at a true understanding of my purpose, worth, and an unconditional love and compassion for myself. A true God becoming talent that I will only use for my contribution in healing all of myself and all of the world. #2017 until my demise, I will give my all to everyone in all that I do!!”

The songstress went on to thank her fans for their support during some of her darkest moments, saying, “I’m a vessel that has gone through fire to gain my wings and once was a caged bird that #Sang – Thank you to all that have understood me and prayed for me in my darkest times and to all that I have ever hurt in my life, I felt the same hurt while hurting you. I’m very remorseful and I’m truly sorry for behavior that didn’t reflect my true nature, which is love. We are all Gods dream, so let’s allow God to take it from here.”

Over the past couple of years, Brandy has been accused of shading everyone from Monica to Beyoncé. It’s nice to see that she’s healthy again and ready to start fresh. New year, who dis?

