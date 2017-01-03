Michael Ealy and his wife Khatira Rafiqzada welcomed their second child together, a little baby girl, back in November. Now, just after the New Year hit, the actor blessed us with the first photo of their newborn daughter – well, sort of.

Michael hit Instagram with a photo of his mini-me’s wrinkly little toes and it was super cute. And in case she didn’t know, the two-time dad captioned the flick, “I got u every step of the way.”

Hopefully we can get a full photo soon; we know she’s got to be a cutie. Check out her little toesies above.

Too Cute: Michael Ealy Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter was originally published on globalgrind.com