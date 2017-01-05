CLOSE
Food Stamp Recipients Must Work To Receive Benefits

Suburban poverty is a result of the weak economy and people fleeing violence in cities like Chicago

Source: Christian Science Monitor / Getty

Starting this summer, North Carolina food stamp recipients will be required to prove that they are either volunteering, working or taking classes for 20 hours a week in order to receive benefits.

It’s actually a federal requirement for people under age 50 without children, but it was suspended in 2008 as the recession hit and unemployment rates rose. The exemption ended Jan. 1 for 23 mostly urban counties across the state, including Mecklenburg, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.

While the 77 other counties are seeing a slower economic recovery and could continue the federal exemption, the state legislature acted last year to restore the work and education requirement statewide starting July 1.

