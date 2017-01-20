The Watts Hot Report: J-Lo Talks Drake, Bishop Long Accusers Pen Tell All

YOUR NEW POTUS’S FIRST ACT AS PREZ IS TIME OFF…

It’s not a joke. It’s not a game. This is American reality. Donald Trump will become the nation’s 45th President today and he has announced that he will be taking the weekend off. Yes. Your President’s first official act is taking a break. He will get to work on Monday. Unbelievable.

The Late Show host, Stephen Colbert is one of the many people not here for Trump’s shenanigans.

OBAMA PENS OPEN LETTER TO AMERICA…

Obama penned a goodbye letter to America, in which he said we made him a better President and a better man. See the full letter which was posted to Facebook, below.

EDDIE LONG ACCUSERS PEN TELL ALL BOOK…

According to reports, several of the men that claimed to be sexually abused by the now deceased Bishop Eddie Long are penning a tell all book entitled “Forsaken.” Four of the five men that received a financial settlement from Bishop Long’s church are said to be telling their stories in the book.

MORE LEGAL DRAMA FOR SUGE KNIGHT…

Suge Knight is pleading to a judge to drop the lawsuit filed against him by two men that claim to have written Snoop Dogg’s classic song, “Ain’t No Fun If The Homies Can’t Have None.” The men claim Suge promised to give them record deals and promote their rap careers which never happened. The are suing for unspecified damages. Snoop, Warren G, Nate Dogg, and Dr. Dre are also named as defendants in the case.

J-LO STILL NOT COPING TO ROMANCE WITH DRAKE…

J-Lo is still tight lipped about her rumored romance with the Champagne Papi. She did divulge that they have been working on a song together and said, “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.” Of course it will be. This has PR stunt written all over it.

NEW EDITION BIOPIC IS NO “POPCORN” TALE…

Critics say “The New Edition Story,” which airs on BET January 24th-26th does not sugarcoat history. Ten years in the making, the story is a six hour, three part mini series starring Bryshere Y. Gray, Luke James, Algee Smith. Bobby Brown praises the film. I can’t wait!!!

