CLOSE
The Watts Hot Report
HomeThe Watts Hot Report

The Watts Hot Report: J-Lo Talks Drake, Bishop Long Accusers Pen Tell All

Leave a comment
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

YOUR NEW POTUS’S FIRST ACT AS PREZ IS TIME OFF…

It’s not a joke.  It’s not a game.  This is American reality.  Donald Trump will become the nation’s 45th President today and he has announced that he will be taking the weekend off.  Yes.  Your President’s first official act is taking a break.  He will get to work on Monday.  Unbelievable.

The Late Show host, Stephen Colbert is one of the many people not here for Trump’s shenanigans.

President Obama

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

OBAMA PENS OPEN LETTER TO AMERICA…

Obama penned a goodbye letter to America, in which he said we made him a better President and a better man.  See the full letter which was posted to Facebook, below.

Bishop Eddie Long Discusses Sex Scandal Allegations

Source: Pool / Getty

EDDIE LONG ACCUSERS PEN TELL ALL BOOK…

According to reports, several of the men that claimed to be sexually abused by the now deceased Bishop Eddie Long are penning a tell all book entitled “Forsaken.”  Four of the five men that received a financial settlement from Bishop Long’s church are said to be telling their stories in the book.

Marion 'Suge' Knight Pretrial Hearing

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

MORE LEGAL DRAMA FOR SUGE KNIGHT…

Suge Knight is pleading to a judge to drop the lawsuit filed against him by two men that claim to have written Snoop Dogg’s classic song, “Ain’t No Fun If The Homies Can’t Have None.”  The men claim Suge promised to give them record deals and promote their rap careers which never happened.  The are suing for unspecified damages.  Snoop, Warren G, Nate Dogg, and Dr. Dre are also named as defendants in the case.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

Source: TOMMASO BODDI / Getty

J-LO STILL NOT COPING TO ROMANCE WITH DRAKE…

J-Lo is still tight lipped about her rumored romance with the Champagne Papi.  She did divulge that they have been working on a song together and said, “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”  Of course it will be.  This has PR stunt written all over it.

ASCAP Honors New Edition at 21st Annual Rhythm and Soul Music Awards

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

NEW EDITION BIOPIC IS NO “POPCORN” TALE…

Critics say “The New Edition Story,” which airs on BET January 24th-26th does not sugarcoat history.  Ten years in the making, the story is a six hour, three part mini series starring Bryshere Y. Gray, Luke James, Algee Smith.  Bobby Brown praises the film.  I can’t wait!!!

Barack Obama , barack obama letter to America , Bishop Eddie Long , Donald Trump , donald trump inauguration , drake , eddie long accusers , eddie long book , J Lo , Jennifer Lopez , new edition , new edition biopic BET , President Obama , Suge Knight , the new edition story

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close