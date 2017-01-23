Keke Palmer Calls Out Trey Songz For Using Her Likeness In Music Video

Keke Palmer has once again found herself in drama, but this time it involves childhood friend, Trey Songz. The 23-year-old caught wind of a video he released for “Pick Up the Phone” that has a shot of her looking at her phone on a chair for approximately 3 seconds (see 00:38 to 00:41) after lyrics about her were said by rapper, MIKExANGEL.

I palm her pu**y like Keke. Like Keke, like Keke.

“This is preposterous,” Palmer starts off with in a scathing Instagram post in reaction. “How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes.”

Adding, “Come on bruh, I clearly said, ‘No’ and you said OK, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘Let me just show you the idea??’ Wow. This is what I’m referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all —I’m not for the bullshit. I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!!”

She followed the Instagram post with this video and this video, to elaborate on this house party in which she was filmed for a video, had no idea about it, and proceeded to hide in a closet until her Uber arrived.

In response to her allegations, Trey Songz jumped on Twitter to tell his side of the story.

Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 22, 2017

I don't do this twitter shit, girl you know me and got my number fuck outta here — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 22, 2017

She then responded with an Instagram post. “I have no problem being filmed while knowing, Snap-Chatting or Twitter amongst friends for free. It’s fine, nobody is tripping about that. But when I’m invited over by a ‘friend’ for a party and then we go from hanging out and Snap-Chatting to all of a sudden a full production, it is not OK to film me without my permission.”

Palmer has yet to talk to a media outlet about the incident, but she did post this right after her video confessions, so we have a feeling she’s in better spirits.

