There’s nothing better than being in love, especially when it’s a couple weeks before Valentine’s Day. And for friend-in-our-head, MC Lyte, she’s got a love to boast about. Throughout her almost 30-year career she’s been very mum on her personal life. But on Saturday, the 46-year-old revealed via Instagram that she’s found love.

“What can I say, except thank you Lord,” she captioned the photo with her man. “It’s been a long time, this single life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope. God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE —don’t give up— keep God first and he will see that you meet your match. #GodIsAll”

While she didn’t tag him in the post (smart move), he does appear to be lovingly staring in her eyes. And soon after this photo was posted, she welcomed the ‘Mother’s of the Movement’ to the crowd at the Women’s March on Washington.

“I’m an active participant on E-harmony,” she revealed to US Weekly in 2013. “I’m vegan and love it. I mediate every morning, it helps to keep me focused throughout the day.”

Looks like all that prayer and meditation gave her exactly what’s she’s been asking for.

MC Lyte Has Found Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com