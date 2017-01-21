Bell Biv Devoe Confirms They INTENDED To Make Another New Edition Album But…

It turns out the same issues that we’ll see in the upcoming “NEW EDITION” miniseries airing on BETnext week are still ongoing with the group today. BBD members Ricky Bell, Ronnie Devoe and Michael Bivins visited Music Choice this week and revealed the simple facts about why they’re releasing another BBD album and not a New Edition project… Sad right? You would think Bobby, Ralph and Johnny would see the bigger picture.

BBD Reveals New Edition Is Still Suffering From Same Issues

