CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Debbie Allen Dancing To ‘Crazy In Love’ At The Women’s March LA Will Give You Life!

Watching the iconic actress, dancer and choreographer get her groove on to this Beyoncé classic is everything.

Leave a comment
Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Debbie Allen was one of the 750,000 protesters that showed solidarity by attending the Women’s March Los Angeles— and it was clear by her Instagram page that she had a blast.

Dressed in white slacks and a pink jacket, the 67-year-old, actress, dancer and choreographer was getting her groove on in the streets to Beyoncé’s  “Crazy Love.”  Giving us all the life!

 

Allen was joined by the likes of recent Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, Barbra StreisandJames Franco and Lily Tomlin.

 

She also spoke at the event stressing the importance of protecting a women’s right to choose.

“[Everyone] living  and breathing should pledge allegiance to the birth canal! But don’t tell us what to do with it! That’s what we want!” Allen said to cheers from the crowd.

She added: “But we will prevail! Because goodness prevails. Truth prevails. Freedom must prevail.”

 

Tell em Debbie!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback
10 photos

 

Debbie Allen Dancing To ‘Crazy In Love’ At The Women’s March LA Will Give You Life! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , Debbie Allen , Women’s March

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close