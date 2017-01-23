Debbie Allen was one of the 750,000 protesters that showed solidarity by attending the Women’s March Los Angeles— and it was clear by her Instagram page that she had a blast.

Dressed in white slacks and a pink jacket, the 67-year-old, actress, dancer and choreographer was getting her groove on in the streets to Beyoncé’s “Crazy Love.” Giving us all the life!

Allen was joined by the likes of recent Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, Barbra Streisand, James Franco and Lily Tomlin.

She also spoke at the event stressing the importance of protecting a women’s right to choose.

“[Everyone] living and breathing should pledge allegiance to the birth canal! But don’t tell us what to do with it! That’s what we want!” Allen said to cheers from the crowd.

She added: “But we will prevail! Because goodness prevails. Truth prevails. Freedom must prevail.”

Tell em Debbie!

Debbie Allen Dancing To ‘Crazy In Love’ At The Women’s March LA Will Give You Life! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com