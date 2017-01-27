CLOSE
Watch: Kevin Ross Debuts Visual For “Long Song Away” [VIDEO]

You may have heard Kevin Ross‘ “Long Song Away” on the radio and now there’s a video to match.

The DMV native released the complimenting video today, boosting trials in a relationship that become washed away by one sweet song and dance. Sometimes, that’s all you need right?

Check out the video up top!

