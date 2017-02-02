Bell Biv DeVoe Talks ‘New Edition’ Movie, New Music & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Baltimore’s candy girls were 12 all over again yesterday when Bell Biv DeVoe dropped by a secret location for an exclusive interview with April Watts and a few of her listeners/boo cakes!
The bunch covered everything from The New Edition Story on BET to BBD’s new Three Stripes album currently no. 2 on music charts.
SEE ALSO: QUIZ: How Well Do You Know New Edition?
Watch highlights from the interview up top where Ricky Bell, Mike Bivens, Ronnie DeVoe and April take a hilarious trip down memory lane and also reveal plans for an upcoming New Edition tour!
SEE ALSO: Meet & Greet Photos from Bell Biv DeVoe Visit to Baltimore
If you missed the show, take a peek at the entire live stream below + see photos of the guys then-and-now.
SEE ALSO: 13 Times Luke James Made Us Say ‘My, My, My’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore