CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage Web Series

Leave a comment
2016 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Award Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ted and Tina Campbell are hoping their marriage will be a source of guidance to others, through their new web series 10 Minutes with Ted and Tina.

“We want to share our perspective on life, love, family and faith,” the Mary Mary singer says in a short Youtube video. “I think we’ll have a little bit to say,” adds Teddy. “We’ve been married for almost 17 years, we have five kids, we’ve been in the music business for a long time —a couple decades— and we are growing by leaps and bounds with the Lord. So we can help y’all with your faith too.”

Teddy is an award-winning drummer who’s worked with Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, George Duke, Queen Latifah and many others. In 2014 Teddy was relieved of his musical duties on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno when Jimmy Fallon took over the show, moving it to New York City.

Tina is one half of the gospel singing group Mary Mary with her sister Erica Campbell, but went solo in 2014 releasing her album It’s Personal in 2015.

In 2013 it was revealed that Teddy cheated on Tina with a close family friend, and many other women. The couple went on The Steve Harvey Show to address their lives after the infidelities. Since then, they’ve created an Instagram page to journey their growth.

“Life is so much better when we live and learn, when we face and overcome challenges, when we forgive and rebuild, when we create and love, when we don’t just exist, but thrive!” the couple shared via a statement. “Our journey has taught us these lessons and we’d like to share them with you on our new web series 10 Minutes with Teddy and Tina.

Ten Minutes with Teddy and Tina premieres on Youtube, Valentine’s Day Feb 14.

RELATED STORIES:

Singer Tina Campbell Supports Trump; Says It’s The Godly Thing To Do

Erica Campbell Scores No. 1 & Tina Campbell Adds Author To Her Resume

Is It Tina Campbell’s Fault Her Husband Cheated?

Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage Web Series was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

celebrity marriages , Teddy Campbell , Tina Atkins-Campbell

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close