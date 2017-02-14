Can A Black Man Save The World? Star Of ’24 Legacy’ Talks New Role

| 02.14.17
24: Legacy: Corey Hawkins. 24: LEGACY begins its two-night premiere event following "SUPERBOWL LI" on Sunday, Feb. 5, and will continue Monday, Feb. 6 on FOX. ©2016 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Mathieu Young/FOX

Most known for his role as Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton, Corey Hawkins plays Eric Carter on FOX’s new hit series, 24 Legacy.

He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about replacing the legendary Kiefer Sutherland in the role and reveals if a black man can indeed save the world.

“We were shooting the new King Kong in Vietnam and the producers of 24 saw Compton, they contacted me and said I was the only person they sent the script to and they hoped I liked it. I did and they offered me the role. Which is rare. Especially at this point in my career,” Hawkins said.

24 Legacy airs on FOX at 8p/7p CST. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

 

(Photo Source: Mathieu Young/FOX)

Can A Black Man Save The World? Star Of ’24 Legacy’ Talks New Role was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

