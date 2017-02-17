CLOSE
National
HomeNational

University Of Wisconsin Student Government Proposes Free Tuition For Blacks

The students say the university’s talk about promoting campus diversity is empty.

Leave a comment

A student government resolution at the University of Wisconsin-Madison calls for free tuition and housing for Black students, the Washington Post reports.

The Associated Students of Madison, or ASM, said attending the university, which costs about $20,000 a year for undergraduates, is out of reach for most Black students for several reasons, including the legacy of slavery and the consideration of standardized test like the SAT in the application process.

According to the student government’s website, ASM is comprised of “roughly 50 elected or appointed students, 50 student employees, 12 professional staff members, and 200 student appointees on committees that hold legal rights to recommend university policies, budgets, and candidates for UW employment.”

Blacks currently represent 2 percent of student enrollment at Wisconsin’s flagship university, a university spokeswoman told the Associated Press. She added that the school supports increasing diversity but questions the legality and wisdom of the proposed method.

ASM Student Council Rep. Tyriek Mack, who authored the resolution, said it’s necessary to challenge “the university’s empty promises” about diversity. If the university isn’t pushed, then racial diversity will never be achieved.

This resolution comes at a time when racial tensions are high at the university after several racist incidents targeted Black and Jewish students. In January, a student tried to launch a White supremacist group on campus.

Reaction on campus to the proposal is mixed. The AP interviewed a Black-White biracial student who thought free tuition for Blacks is a good way to increase diversity. But a White student thought it would be an unfair “handout.”

A Chinese graduate student said he would prefers to see more scholarships than free tuition. “I wouldn’t appreciate if the school offered me free tuition just because I’m a minority,” he told the AP. “We should at least have to work hard for it.”

SOURCE: Washington Post, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

U.S. Owes Reparations To African-Americans, UN Experts Say

California Owes Reparations To Victims Of Forced Race &amp; Intellectual-Based Sterilization, Study Finds

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

29 photos Launch gallery

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Continue reading In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

The people of Los Angeles are blessed to have President Barack H. Obama Highway as of yesterday. The Mercury News reports, "Two large, green-and-white freeway signs were unveiled Thursday, one on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 134 at the beginning of the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena, the other at the eastbound 134 in the vicinity of Route 2 in the city of Los Angeles near Glendale." SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter The location was chosen because he attended Occidental College in nearby Eagle Rock from 1979-1981 when he lived in Pasadena. State Sen. Anthony Portantino said about the highway, “The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him." Mercury News confirmed, "No taxpayer dollars were used to build or erect the signs, Bischoff confirmed, adding that the cost of the two signs and labor amounted to about $5,000 and were paid for by private donations." While this happened, something else trended -- #TrumpResign. Yep, while people were celebrating Obama, others were asking for Trump to get off the highway of the presidency. All of this makes us miss Obama, so we had to revisit these collection of photos to reflect when we had a man of decency in the White House.

University Of Wisconsin Student Government Proposes Free Tuition For Blacks was originally published on newsone.com

Campus Diversity , diversity , free tuition , reparations , University Wisconsin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close