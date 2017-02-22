CLOSE
Ja Rule Says #BlackBoyJoy Hashtag Is ‘Demeaning’ To Black Men, Tank Steps In

Singer Tank came for Ja Rule after the rapper claimed the hashtag #BlackBoyJoy is demeaning to Black men.

The Barstool Party 2017

Source: John Parra / Getty

Does the hashtag #BlackBoyJoy bother you?

Ja Rule found himself criticizing the popular hashtag #BlackBoyJoy after BET used it to caption a photo of The New Edition Story cast on Instagram.

The former Murder Inc. rapper took offense to the use of “boy,” connecting it back to its condescending slavery roots. While Ja saw it as “demeaning, “Tank, who also starred in The New Edition Story defending BET’s intentions and the young men in the photo—Elijah Kelley, Luke James, Omari Hardwick, Maxwell, Keith Powers and Woody Mcclain.

“These men have done nothing but shine in Black excellence,’ Tank wrote. “How in God’s name can you find something wrong with that?”

The Internets have been trying to find the male counterpart to #BlackGirlMagic since its conception and stumbled upon the controversial BlackBoyJoy.

How does #BlackBoyJoy make you feel?

Ja Rule Says #BlackBoyJoy Hashtag Is ‘Demeaning’ To Black Men, Tank Steps In was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ja Rule , new edition , Tank

