#BlackSalonProblems Is The Exact Hashtag You Need In Your Life

You: "I love my hair!" Other You: "You look like a f***ing auntie."

#BlackSalonProblems isn’t a new hashtag in the Twitterverse. According to Buzzfeed, it reared its hilarious head last spring and thankfully, it has recently made a glorious comeback.

Whether it’s new memes or rehashing old ones, Black Twitter had us in stitches:

WHO CAN RELATE TO THIS?

THIS WILL HAVE YOU DEPRESSED FOR MONTHS

YOU WANNA FIGHT, BUT YOU WAITED TWO MONTHS FOR THIS APPOINTMENT

AND TRUMP IS A LEGITIMATE PRESIDENT

DAMN DAMN DAMN!!!

SERIOUSLY?!

CLEARLY WE NOT SEEING EYE TO EYE

BUT I NEED YOU TO DO AS I SAY

OH HELL NAWL!

OH THE LIES WE TELL

THE DARK SIDE ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH

YOU ALL GIRL POWER AND SELF-EMPOWERMENT UNTIL YOU GET IN THAT CHAIR

#BlackSalonProblems Is The Exact Hashtag You Need In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black hair , Black Twitter , hair salon

