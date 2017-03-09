CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Did Vince Have A Baby Outside Of Marriage? Tamar Braxton Responds

The singer didn't hold back.

Leave a comment
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Tamar Braxton has a word (or many words) for the masses in response to allegations that her husband had a baby outside their marriage.

Supposedly, rumors were floating around that Braxton’s record executive husband of eight years, Vincent Herbert, had a child with another woman. Braxton got wind of the rumors and not only refuted them, but gave a lesson on being responsible to your kids on Instagram. Along with a photo of the child in question, Braxton writes, “Let me be CRYSTAL clear before this untrue story gets out of hand… this lady is claiming that this beautiful child is Vincent Herbert’s…(on Instagram)..let me explain to you all what kind of WOMAN I am!! If this was..she would be MINE as well..she would be all over MY instagram, media outlets, pictures interviews etc..because that’s the type of WOMAN I am.”

If you’re still unclear on the type of women Tamar Braxton is, she further explains, “Why would I want him to miss out on being a part of his daughter’s life?? Do you know how unpleased God would be and how that would effect OUR relationship in the end??…we would be DOOMED!!”

She further proclaims, “Listen ladies and gentlemen…don’t let NO ONE come in between you and your kids!! It’s not worth it!! And if they jealous of your kids they don’t love you and only want to control you!!”

Then finally, after all of this, Braxton asserts that the White woman claiming to have had a child with Herbert is not of his standards…therefore, he is NOT the father.

You can read Braxton’s full post below.

Case closed!

Did Vince Have A Baby Outside Of Marriage? Tamar Braxton Responds was originally published on globalgrind.com

Tamar Braxton , vincent herbert

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close