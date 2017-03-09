Open Letter: International Women’s Day Left Me Numb… [PHOTOS]

On March 8, 2017 myself, Persia Nicole, along with a few other of my phenomenal female radio personalities took a day off of radio to celebrate International Women’s Day. On this day, I expected it to end just like every other, but instead my day ended numb. The word numb may sound weird on such an empowering day but that’s honestly the best word to describe it and I’ll explain why later.

We started our day at the Sisters Place Women’s Shelter and went on to the Catholic Charities Women’s Shelter in Baltimore. God. The women were so beautiful… all races, sizes, personalities – they all glowed as if their insides weren’t completely crumbled. All I could think about is well damn just yesterday I was complaining to a waiter about not having my meal the temperature I requested when these women have gone days and even weeks without food!

I have a two-year-old son who is my world and who I have given the world to. These women also have young kids who have weathered a storm that I have never even thought about experiencing. When I laid on my comfy pillow last night in my home with heat and food, I began to choke on my tears in disbelief that I could ever question God through any of my minor tribulations. This left me numb but in such an empowering way because I now appreciate life more then ever and March 8 was such an empowering day that I will never forget.

To all of the women I met yesterday, I adore your strength and God doesn’t make any mistakes. I know that what you have coming your way will be beyond your wildest dreams!

And to all of my women who were counted out, told you didn’t matter and you’re not beautiful, I am telling you now: YOU MATTER, YOU ARE GORGEOUS, YOU ARE EVERYTHING!

– Persia (92Q)

