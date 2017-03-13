Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that goes into effect Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. – Tuesday, March 14 at 2 p.m. for the entire Baltimore and Washington areas as winter storm Stella makes its way across the region.
We’re expecting six to 10 inches of snow; northern suburbs more. And despite the rain and longer sun mix, the cold air is expected to freeze and slick the roads.
The Maryland State Highway Administration has already begun pretreating roads, according to The Baltimore Sun, but meteorologists advise commuters to stay off the roads if it can be avoided.
Stay tuned for more updates, and see tips and closings below…
5 TIPS FOR NAVIGATING THE SNOW:
1. Stock up on water and nonperishable foods
2. Make sure your electronics and flashlights are fully charged
3. If you absolutely have to travel in the snow, winterize your vehicle and pack an emergency supply kit
4. Layer up to avoid hypothermia, which includes signs of confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and stuff muscles.
5. Dangerous levels of carbon monoxide only takes minutes to build up when clogged with snow. Dig out your car’s tailpipe before getting in/warming up your car to avoid poisoning.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS:
– Click HERE for Baltimore City School Closings
– Click HERE for Baltimore County School Closings
– Click HERE for Complete List of School Closings
Winter Storm Warning: Updates on Snow Alerts In The Baltimore Area was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com