CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Fraternal Order of Police Defends “Kicking” Columbus Officer

Leave a comment

Columbus residents were outraged when video surfaced earlier this week of Columbus Police Officer Zachary Rosen appearing to kick Demarko Anderson while handcuffed in police custody.  Later in the same day Columbus residents were even more upset to find out Officer Rosen was one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Henry Green in 2015.  Rosen was cleared of all charges last month when a grand jury decided not to indite him or the other officers involved with the Henry Green case.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But it seems now that Officer Rosen is getting more support for his actions now from the Fraternal Order of Police.  The FOP is saying there is misperception and that Officer Rosen never kicked Anderson in the head.  According to the FOP President Jason Pappas, “The guy was in the superman position with his chest off the ground so Zach put his boot on the guy’s left shoulder trying to pin it to the ground so that even if his hand gets loose.. he can not reach under him and retrieve a firearm,”

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther made a statement on his Facebook page.

Officer Rosen has been taken off of the street and is now under investigation.  Columbus Police Department was quoted saying his actions “were inconsistent with department training and values.”

Watch the video for yourself and answer our poll if you think he was kicked in the head or Officer Rosen simply “put his boot on the guy’s left shoulder” as stated.

SOURCE

Eric Garner Daniel Pantaleo trial protest

62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

62 photos Launch gallery

62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 9:54 a.m. EDT, July 20, 2019 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage was still thriving in 2019 and expected to continue well into 2020 and beyond should give any American citizen pause as more and more names of Black males continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. Most recently, the country has been outraged by now the justice system failed the family of Eric Garner who strangled by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo. Sadly, the Justice Department decided Pantaleo will not be hit with federal charges and it is still being decided if he will even lose his job as a police officer. Garner is one of many victims. READ MORE: Police Shootings And The Public Execution Of Black People Other victims' names include, but certainly, aren't limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the danger they face upon being born into a world of hate that branded them as suspects since birth.

 

 

Fraternal Order of Police Defends “Kicking” Columbus Officer was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com

Columbus , columbus police department , Demarko Anderson , henry green , Kick , officer Zach Rosen , police

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close