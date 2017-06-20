CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Brooklyn Man Dies After A Threesome Gone Wrong

Find out the disturbing details.

Leave a comment

NYPD

Source: (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) / Getty

One night of passion turned into a lifetime of pain after a Brooklyn sexcapade turned deadly.

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

According to police sources, a threesome in Park Slope spiraled into a deadly attack with bats and knives after one of the participants began filming the illicit act. The brutal massacre left 20-year-old Manos Ikonomidis dead. He died of three stab wounds in the chest and back just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Earlier that day, Ikonomidis was engaged in a steamy sex session with an unidentified woman and 21-year-old Jack Doherty.

Cops say the ménage à trois in Doherty’s apartment came to a violent end when one of the guys started filming the tryst and the woman became irate. The New York Daily News reports that the woman contacted her boyfriend, who was not involved in the threesome, and alleged she’d been raped. Ikonomidis’ girlfriend received an ominous Instagram message saying, “your boyfriend f—-d up and will be taken care of.”

Sources say that surveillance cameras captured two white men and a black man chasing Ikonomidis with baseball bats as he tried to leave the building. A source added that the 20-year-old knocked on a nearby apartment and collapsed, leaving a bloody handprint behind. Building resident Carol Petersen told reporters, “It’s something out of a horror movie. It’s horrible. It’s a nightmare. He fell into her house, she opened the door, he was apologizing, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’ He says, ‘They hit me in the head, they hit my head with a bat.’ There was so much blood just gushing out of him.”

Ikonomidis allegedly asked her not to call 911. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, where he died of his injuries

Reports say that no suspects are currently in custody.

 

Brooklyn Man Dies After A Threesome Gone Wrong was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At…

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according…
03.21.19
Man Arrested Twice In 3 Days On Animal…

A Georgia man was arrested on animal cruelty charges twice in three days after a dog in his care was…
03.21.19
Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell-Martin Made Up Abuse…

Details in Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin‘s divorce and bankruptcy cases continue to be revealed, and Martin is now taking…
03.21.19
Robert Kraft To Reject Deal To Have Spa…

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft found himself the center of a potential scandal after he was seen on videotape…
03.20.19
Clout Chase: Apple Quietly Launches 2nd Generation AirPods,…

Apple is getting all of its announcements not related to its forthcoming TV streaming service out of the way. Earlier…
03.20.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Says His Cause Of…

Mia St. John spoke out on the coroner's report about her ex-husband's death.
03.20.19
Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently…

The movie mogul called Tynesha Evans' family after hearing of her tragic murder over the weekend.
03.20.19
4 Men Accused Of Holding 3-Year-Old At Gunpoint…

According to reports, four men held residents at gunpoint, including a 3-year-old, during a home invasion at a Georgia trailer…
03.20.19
According To Police Teen Committed Suicide While Cuffed…

Sarah Wilson’s parents believe she was killed by police. Police say Wilson had a gun, put it to her mouth…
03.19.19
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…

Just a few weeks after losing her father, journalist Soledad O’Brien shared the sad news of her mother’s passing on…
03.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close