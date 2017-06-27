CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: Buffalo Riots 1967

Leave a comment

The Buffalo Riots of 1967, also known as the Buffalo Race Riots, took place 50 years ago on June 26. The five-day riot caused thousands in damages and rocked the poor east side of the city, causing the governor at the time to call in a Black baseball legend to intervene.

According to one account, the riots began after the violent arrest of a pair of Black youth on the east side by white officers. This prompted around 200 to 350 Black people to gather and throw stones. The following day, crowds swelled to around 1,500 and began trashing buildings and cars.

As the riots raged on, Gov. Edward Rockefeller of New York called on Jackie Robinson, the famed Brooklyn Dodger player to intervene. Robinson served as a Special Assistant for Urban Affairs for the governor and met with Mayor Frank Sedita to come up with a solution. There was a promise of jobs and plans to address some of the racism in the city but little was done.

The riots ended on July 1 and left an estimated $250,000 in damages and over 180 people arrested. Amazingly, there were no deaths reported in the melee. Today, Buffalo’s east side still suffers under the many of the conditions that plagued it 50 years prior.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Buffalo Riots 1967 was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close