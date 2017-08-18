CLOSE
National
Kevin Durant Would Decline White House Invitation

The basketball superstar and reigning NBA Finals MVP calls Trump racially divisive.

Another Black professional athlete is openly criticizing President Donald Trump for asserting a moral equivalence between White supremacists and anti-racism counterprotesters for the violence in Charlotteville.

ESPN reports that Kevin Durant won’t visit the White House if the NBA champion Golden State Warriors receive the traditional invitation to meet with the president.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP told the sports network that he doesn’t “respect who’s in office right now.”

He added, “I don’t agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that,” which is a personal decision that  he believes his teammates share.

Durant told ESPN that Trump is racially divisive. He blames the president for escalating racial tension and elevating the status of White supremacists. By contrast, President Barack Obama inspired hope, he stated.

The NBA star called on “athletes and people of power and influence” to speak out against the malevolence from the current administration. He praised fellow NBA players, including LeBron James and Chris Paul, as well as NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, for their courage to call out racism when they see it.

He noted that other athletes are working quietly outside the spotlight by giving back to communities that need help.

SOURCE:  ESPN

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

The people of Los Angeles are blessed to have President Barack H. Obama Highway as of yesterday. The Mercury News reports, "Two large, green-and-white freeway signs were unveiled Thursday, one on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 134 at the beginning of the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena, the other at the eastbound 134 in the vicinity of Route 2 in the city of Los Angeles near Glendale." SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter The location was chosen because he attended Occidental College in nearby Eagle Rock from 1979-1981 when he lived in Pasadena. State Sen. Anthony Portantino said about the highway, “The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him." Mercury News confirmed, "No taxpayer dollars were used to build or erect the signs, Bischoff confirmed, adding that the cost of the two signs and labor amounted to about $5,000 and were paid for by private donations." While this happened, something else trended -- #TrumpResign. Yep, while people were celebrating Obama, others were asking for Trump to get off the highway of the presidency. All of this makes us miss Obama, so we had to revisit these collection of photos to reflect when we had a man of decency in the White House.

