EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Tiana Douglas Says Jess Hilarious Stealing Her Stand Up

Baltimore comedian Tiana Douglas is speaking out about another Baltimore comedian, Jess Hilarious, stealing her content. Press play up top to hear her side of the story in an exclusive interview with April Watts.

