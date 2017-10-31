CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Monica Reveals Why She Turned Down “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

Leave a comment
R&B Super Jam

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise has had some changes over the past couple of years, but with every season comes laughs, great storylines and more. According to VIBE, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Amiyah Scott and many more have turned down roles on the show. Recently, R&B singer, Monica spoke out about why she decided not to do the series and made a great point.

The wife and mother of three said, “I would only join a show that I could also be executive producer of because what my children see me do is important to me. I would only be on a show where I could see everything before it airs and be a full participant in what it means,” she explained. “And my goal, if I ever were to do a television show, would be to help girls like myself or people from the communities that are similar to the world that I’m from.” Maybe Monica can be one of the ladies friend and go on the group trip. This season model, Eva Marcille will join the ladies.

RELATED: Eva Marcille Is Joining The Cast Of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

RELATED: “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Season 10 Trailer Is Here [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kenya Moore Hints At Her Cast Status On “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

The Latest:

PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

26 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Continue reading PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Monica Reveals Why She Turned Down “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close