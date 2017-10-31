Monica Reveals Why She Turned Down “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise has had some changes over the past couple of years, but with every season comes laughs, great storylines and more. According to VIBE, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Amiyah Scott and many more have turned down roles on the show. Recently, R&B singer, Monica spoke out about why she decided not to do the series and made a great point.

The wife and mother of three said, “I would only join a show that I could also be executive producer of because what my children see me do is important to me. I would only be on a show where I could see everything before it airs and be a full participant in what it means,” she explained. “And my goal, if I ever were to do a television show, would be to help girls like myself or people from the communities that are similar to the world that I’m from.” Maybe Monica can be one of the ladies friend and go on the group trip. This season model, Eva Marcille will join the ladies.

RELATED: Eva Marcille Is Joining The Cast Of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

RELATED: “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Season 10 Trailer Is Here [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kenya Moore Hints At Her Cast Status On “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta 26 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta 1. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Source: 1 of 26 2. Kenya Moore Source: 2 of 26 3. Kandi Burruss Source: 3 of 26 4. Phaedra Parks Source: 4 of 26 5. Kim Zolciak Source: 5 of 26 6. Shereé Whitfield Source: 6 of 26 7. Marlo Hampton Source: 7 of 26 8. Shereé Whitfield Source: 8 of 26 9. Demetria McKinney Source: 9 of 26 10. Marlo Hampton Source: 10 of 26 11. Kenya Moore Source: 11 of 26 12. Kim Zolciak (pictured with NeNe Leakes) Source: 12 of 26 13. Phaedra Parks Source: 13 of 26 14. Kandi Burruss Source: 14 of 26 15. Shereé Whitfield Source: 15 of 26 16. Kandi Burruss Source: 16 of 26 17. Kenya Moore Source: 17 of 26 18. Kandi Burruss Source: 18 of 26 19. Phaedra Parks Source: 19 of 26 20. Demetria McKinney Source: 20 of 26 21. Kenya Moore Source: 21 of 26 22. Kandi Burruss Source: 22 of 26 23. Kandi Burruss Source: 23 of 26 24. Phaedra Parks Source: 24 of 26 25. Shereé Whitfield Source: 25 of 26 26. Kandi Burruss Source: 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta PHOTOS: The Ladies Of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Monica Reveals Why She Turned Down “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com