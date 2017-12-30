Allure Sunday's Hosted By K. Michelle

Allure Sunday’s Hosted By K. Michelle

Photo by Allure Sunday's Hosted By K. Michelle

Jaz Talk
Home > Jaz Talk

Deuces To The Fake Booty: K Michelle Is Goin’ Natural

Jaz
Leave a comment

The bootie might be fake but K. Michelle always keeps it real.  Unlike many celebrities she keesp it 1000 about her plastic surgery and never fronted like her junk in the trunk was natural.  Now, the singer and reality star says her fake bootie has got to go and she will  be undergoing butt  reduction surgery to reduce what she calls her “big ole butt Betsy.”

She recently posted a tribute to her backsides listing all the folks who loved it posting on Instagram with a video montage of her twerking Betsy with Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” playing in the background. Reflecting on the times she spent with her fake booty K. Michelle wrote, “Good Betsey! It’s been 2much of you stealing my shine. It’s time to allow my new booty to be set free. I had so much fun Betsy! You were the apple of the eye of several nfl, nba, and rappers. They loved that a**.”Opening up about what she’ll miss most about her larger-than-life bottom, K. Michelle added, ”I will miss you and how my jeans fit. But I won’t miss hopping into my jeans every morning. I won’t miss my weight being so up and down that when I’m smaller you have me looking like a chicken drumstick.”

K. Michelle says there were too many health risks brought on by the fake booty and her quest to get rid of it sharing a few pearls with others thinking of trying to big up that behind.

, “No amount of beauty is worth your health!, she told Black newspaper the Atlanta Voice, “ So everything has to be returned to its natural state! Jan I”ll really be Kimberly again a fake booty in the future.” It’s nice to see a celebrity get candid about the downside and risks often associated with plastic surgery and body enhancements. And not just the booty is going back to its natural state, The Kim K singer also revealed she will be using her original name, Kimberly, moving forward.

Wishing K. Michelle excuse me Kimberly a safe surgery and speedy recovery as she chucks up the deuces to  Betsy.   What do you think ?  Follow me @Jaztalk1 on Instagram and Twitter and JazD1 on Facebook.

https://www.theatlantavoice.com/articles/k-michelle-says-goodbye-to-fake-booty-will-return-to-original-name-kimberly/

K Michelle My Life: Season 2 Viewing Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

K Michelle , plastic surgery

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Deuces To The Fake Booty: K Michelle Is Goin’ Natural

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New…

Baltimore police recorded 343 homicides in the final days of 2017, marking a new record high for killings per capita…
12.29.17
American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like…

American Eagle is getting some serious backlash for a men’s bracelet that some say looks like a slave shackle. One…
12.29.17
What Is An Autonomic Disorder? Everything We Know…

Solange recently revealed that she's been quietly suffering from an autonomic disorder that caused her to cancel an upcoming New…
12.29.17
Heartbreaking: Erica Garner Is ‘Brain Dead’ Days After…

Erica Garner was declared brain dead as family and friends were called to say their goodbyes to the courageous activist…
12.29.17
Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Mocking…

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful British race car driver in history, but right now he is getting some attention…
12.28.17
Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And…

It seems like Donald Trump is being forced to do some presidential duties and people are giving him the serious…
12.28.17
Judge Tells NYPD There’s No Good Reason To…

A judge ordered the NYPD to release documents related to the fatal police shooting of Ramarley Graham in 2012.
12.28.17
Not Having It: Chrissy Teigen Slams Flight For…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend boarded a flight to Tokyo that turned back about four hours into the ride to…
12.28.17
Can Obamacare And Welfare Programs Survive 2018?

The future of Obamacare and entitlement programs will depend on the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections.
12.28.17
Arizona Man Murders His Entire Family Hours After…

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the gruesome incident.
12.28.17