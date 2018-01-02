And The First Hilarious Meme Of 2018 Is…

Steve Harvey is no stranger to being Internet fodder, so he probably didn’t mind the fact that he’s the first laugh out loud viral moment of the year.

The famous host hosted a New Years Eve special on Sunday, and his Winter gear just screamed “I’m a bad bitch,” — so the Internet let him have it.

Hit the flip to see some of the funniest ones. Thank you Steve Harvey for risking it all and becoming the first viral joke of 2018.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: