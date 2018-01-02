News & Gossip
And The First Hilarious Meme Of 2018 Is…

2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBC Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Steve Harvey is no stranger to being Internet fodder, so he probably didn’t mind the fact that he’s the first laugh out loud viral moment of the year.

 

I AM SCREAMING SO HARD LMAO 😭😭 #steveharvey #olivapope

A post shared by @ thegagis on

 

The famous host hosted a New Years Eve special on Sunday, and his Winter gear just screamed “I’m a bad bitch,” — so the Internet let him have it.

 

Steve harvey is life- Cassie 😂😂😂😂 #steveharvey #memes

A post shared by Casiah♐️♒️🖤 (@casiahmemes123) on

 

Hit the flip to see some of the funniest ones. Thank you Steve Harvey for risking it all and becoming the first viral joke of 2018.

