Jaz Talk
Mary J. Blige Gets Her Props With A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jaz
Mary J. Blige is finally getting the props she deserves.  The  singer and actress will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the recording category. Yassssssss  Congratulations Mary J.  The ceremony goes down  Jan. 11, with her star placement at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Eastown. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be in attendance.

Blige started her career as a backing singer on Uptown Records in 1989, Blige released her first album, What’s the 411?, in 1992. She has released 13 studio albums, eight of which have been certified multi-platinum. She is known as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, and has won 9 Grammy Awards from her 31 nominationsAs of 2013, Blige has sold 75 million records worldwide.  She also rocked an acting career starring in the 2009 Tyler Perry box-office hit I Can Do Bad All By Myself and the film Rock of Ages (2012). She received a Golden Globe Award nomination for her musical contribution to the film The Help. In 2017, she starred in the period-drama film Mudbound, directed by Dee Rees, for which she received Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song nominations.

Congrats to Mary J!!!  Its about time!  Follow me on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @Jaztalk1

