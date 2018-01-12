Get Y’all President! Trump Allegedly Refers To Haiti As A ‘Sh**hole Country’

Weeks after he accused all Haitian immigrants of “having AIDS,” President Trump is now being accused of saying that the same population comes from a “sh%^hole country.”

According to the New York Times, on Thursday in a meeting in Norway about his proposed immigration deal that would include protections for people from Haiti and some nations in Africa, #45 asked why should he accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway.

When asked why he would leave Haitians out his plan, he allegedly said, “Why do we want people from Haiti here?”

These alleged remarks left members of Congress and other world leaders in utter shock.

Of course, the White House did not deny these accounts, but they had this to say about the conversation:

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” Raj Shah, the White House deputy press secretary, said.

“Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

Despite this pivot, there were other members of government, both Republican and Democrat, who had words for the President.

Representative Mia Love, a Republican of Utah who is of Haitian descent, demanded an apology from the president.

“This behavior is unacceptable from the leader of our nation,” she said.

“The president must apologize to both the American people and the nations he so wantonly maligned.”

“As an American, I am ashamed of the president,” said Representative Luis V. Gutiérrez, Democrat of Illinois.

“His comments are disappointing, unbelievable, but not surprising. We always knew that President Trump doesn’t like people from certain countries or people or certain colors.”

He concluded with the belief that the President is indeed racist.

“[I] say with 100 percent confidence that the president is a racist who does not share the values enshrined in our Constitution or Declaration of Independence.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has been accused of talking sideways about Haiti.

We previously reported, last year it was reported that Trump said that Haitian immigrants “all had AIDS.”

“More than 2,500 were from Afghanistan, a terrorist haven, the president complained.

Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They “all have AIDS,” he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by a different person who was there.

Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office.”

Welp!

Obama would never.

