At Their Best: 7 Dope Artists Continuing What Aaliyah Started

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty
Today marks Aaliyah‘s 39th birthday and if she were still alive, we can only imagine how she would’ve looked at today’s current artists.
Would she see her influence? Would she be hopping on other people’s tracks?
Surely the smooth vocalist would have been pushing music forward herself. Aaliyah was more than sunshades and crop tops. She was a visionary and her impact is continually felt.
Swipe through to check out artists who are building on Aaliyah’s legacy via sound, style, or just overall fierceness.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10