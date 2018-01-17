Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He Would Be Stereotyped & Run Out Of Office

It’s no secret that Donald Trump has a fetish for Kentucky Fried Chicken and other fast foods. And if you’ve seen him on his Florida golf course sans suit jacket and long tie, it’s apparent he has a weight problem.

But despite those optics, longtime presidential physician, Navy Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson, recently listed the 71-year-old president is in good health, both, um, cognitively, and physically. Trump, who is 6-feet-3-inches, weighed in at 239 pounds, really?

“Adding to some online observers’ skepticism that Trump’s measurements were accurate was the fact that 239 pounds, at 6-3, conveniently put his body mass index at 29.9 — just below the 30.0 threshold for him to be officially described as obese, rather than merely overweight,” The Washington Post wrote.

The internet had questions, comparing his weigh-in to those of famous athletes.

Jay Cutler is 6'3" and 233. Donald Trump is 6'3" and 239. What a difference six pounds makes! pic.twitter.com/ECiWtPVtwn — Ronald Reagan’s Spinning Corpse (@SpinningRonnie) January 16, 2018

I’m so confused. Kam Chancellor is 6'3' 232. Trump 6’3 239. pic.twitter.com/VqhYjs6STh — RogueScientist🚀 (@scientist_rogue) January 17, 2018

To be fair, the athletes have more sculpted muscles than Trump. And The Post noted that Jackson set goals for the president to lose 10 to 15 pounds through diet and exercise, saying, “He’s more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part, but we’re going to do both.”

In fact, we all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office. His weight would be the subject of congressional hearings, with leaders calling for him to step down, citing health reasons.

Mike Trout is 6’2” & 235 pounds Donald Trump is 6’3” & 239 pounds pic.twitter.com/pgdDfFMCQD — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) January 17, 2018

Still, heaven knows that the Black community needs help when it comes to obesity, with African-American adults being nearly 1.5 times as likely to be obese compared with White adults.

then there's THIS: TIM TEBOW

is 6' 3" and weighs 245 pounds donald trump

is 6' 3" and weighs 239 pounds

according to WH Dr. Sure………….. pic.twitter.com/e062NJZHAb — trump:A YEAR of LIES (@POLITICSofVIDEO) January 17, 2018

“Inequities in a range of factors — income, stable and affordable housing, access to quality education and others — all influence a person’s chance to live a longer, healthier life,” according to The State of Obesity: A Special Report On Racial And Ethnic Disparities In Obesity. “These inequities and disparate access to affordable, healthy food or safe places to be physically active, contribute to higher rates of obesity and related illnesses in Black communities.”

So what’s Trump’s excuse?

SOURCE: The Washington Post, State Of Obesity Special Report

SEE ALSO:

Trump ‘Is Racist’: Don Lemon Exits Sunken Place, Returns With Super Black Card

They’re Out! Here Are The Black Democrats Boycotting Trump’s State Of The Union