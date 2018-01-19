Charm City
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl

Kanye definitely pulled on his midwestern roots for this name.

@PersiaNicole, 92Q.com
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

The moment we have all been waiting is here: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally revealed the name of their new baby girl.

DRUM ROLL…

Chicago West.

We all know who chose this name, right? Of course her papi Kanye, who’s hometown is Chicago. Kim revealed the news through a tweet via her app.

The third child to the West clan was born on January 15 via surrogate.

Kim was open about her struggle with preeclampsia after carrying her son, Saint West. Despite Kim’s health issues, her family was eager to welcome another child into the world.

The birth of little Chicago West comes amid a pregnancy announcement by Aunt Khloe Kardashian, and pregnancy rumors surrounding Kylie Jenner.

Welcome to the world, Chi. We look forward to seeing more family pictures like those displayed below (keep scrolling)!

