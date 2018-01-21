The men of “BET’s Mancave” were recently on Steve Harvey’s show and spoke about breaking up with women. This was a good topic and the audience was excited to hear their point of view. The men all had different opinions about breaking up, but they all agreed on not dragging a woman for a long time in a relationship if it wasn’t for them.
They talked about just being honest and telling the woman that you can’t do this anymore. Another man mentioned that just take all the blame for this break up. He even said, “Paint the picture of how much better she would be without you.” Talk about how God is going to bless her with something better and that things will work out. Do you agree with what the men said?
RELATED: Why Women Don’t Need To Be On “Mancave” To Be Included [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Jeff Johnson On Why Women Will Want To Watch “Mancave” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Lamar Odom Shares How He Really Feels About Khloè Kardashian Being Pregnant [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Lupita Nyong’o To Release Children’s Book About Being Color Struck
- Chamillionaire Wants To Help The Family Of Jorge Garcia
- Cast Of “BET’s Mancave” Talks About When It’s Okay To Cry [VIDEO]
- Ron Cephas Jones Of “This Is Us” Lands Role In DC Superhero Film “SHAZAM”
- How Justin Timberlake Feels About Returning To The Super Bowl Stage [VIDEO]
- How To Break Up With A Woman [VIDEO]
- Baltimore’s Women’s March Draws A Big Crowd Downtown
- Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His Girlfriend And Her Children For Not Wanting To Have Sex
- Melanin Magic Is These Hot Pics Of Marjorie Harvey, Lori Harvey & Teyana Taylor
- Welp! Did Amina Buddafly Just File For Divorce?