How To Break Up With A Woman [VIDEO]

The men of “BET’s Mancave” were recently on Steve Harvey’s show and spoke about breaking up with women. This was a good topic and the audience was excited to hear their point of view. The men all had different opinions about breaking up, but they all agreed on not dragging a woman for a long time in a relationship if it wasn’t for them.

They talked about just being honest and telling the woman that you can’t do this anymore. Another man mentioned that just take all the blame for this break up. He even said, “Paint the picture of how much better she would be without you.” Talk about how God is going to bless her with something better and that things will work out. Do you agree with what the men said?

