News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Dynasty: Roc Nation Sports Signs Another Top Recruit

A star Penn State running back is throwing the diamond up as he prepares for the pros — here’s why his agent could help secure a top pick.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter Makes Announcement On the Steps Of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Star Penn State running back Saquon Barkley signed the dotted line with Roc Nation sports agency at the top of the year.

Fresh off a Firsta Bowl win, Barkley will give Roc Nation’s standout agent Kim Miale the keys to his young career.

The New York Business Journal calls Miale a benchmark-setting presence in the sports world as a female agent.

If Barkley is drafted in the top 10, as expected, it will be the fourth time in four years that Miale has represented or co-represented a top-10 NFL draft pick.

Of course, Barkley’s historic 94-yard run in the Fiesta Bowl will also help his draft stock.

Moxye Reports:

Miale is representing Barkley on the field and is co-representing him for all off-the-field endeavors with Michael Yormark, Roc Nation president and chief of branding and strategy.

If Barkley is drafted in the top 10, as expected, it will be the fourth time in four years that Miale has represented or co-represented a top-10 NFL draft pick.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Dynasty: Roc Nation Sports Signs Another Top Recruit

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trump’s ‘Sh_thole’ Remark Sets off A Rebellion

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s publisher sparked newsroom rebellion after publishing an editorial defending Trump’s shithole countries remark.
01.22.18
You Won’t Believe What Racist Name This Italian…

Who approved this???
01.22.18
30 items
Sistas Unite! 30 Of The Most Powerful Pictures…

Saturday, Jan 20 marked the second annual Women’s March that took place in Washington D.C, New York, Chicago and other…
01.22.18
Colin Kaepernick Shares Plans For The Final $100K…

Social activist and NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick shared how he will allocate the final $100,000 of his $1 million…
01.22.18
Lupita Nyong’o To Release Children’s Book About Being…

Academy award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is releasing a children’s book about colorism.
01.21.18
Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His…

Baton Rouge's Benjamin Blount got violent when his girlfriend told the 62-year-old that she was not in the mood."
01.21.18
Rapper Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Rapper Fredo Santana has passed away. According to reports the Chicago rapper, born Derrick Coleman died due to a seizure.…
01.21.18
Omarosa Is Going On Tour And You Can…

We'll pass.
01.21.18
5 Reasons This Year’s Women’s March Is So…

Black women are tapping into their political power and standing up for voting rights with this year's Women's march with…
01.19.18
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18