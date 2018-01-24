We See You Sis! Watch Tammy Rivera Take Us To Church With Her Godly Vocals

Tammy Rivera has something to prove to her haters. But instead of simply telling them, Mrs. Malphurs would rather show and prove.

On the list of things Tammy did, add “THAT” after watching this chilling video.

When people ask me why I decided to sing after all these years… here’s my answer! I pray this can help someone as well 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/g398RDxQXT — TammyRivera Malphurs (@MzFlame_86) January 23, 2018

Hit the flip to see the video to Tammy’s single “All These Kisses.”

