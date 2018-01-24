We See You Sis! Watch Tammy Rivera Take Us To Church With Her Godly Vocals

Source: iONE Studios / iOne Studios
Tammy Rivera has something to prove to her haters. But instead of simply telling them, Mrs. Malphurs would rather show and prove.
On the list of things Tammy did, add “THAT” after watching this chilling video.
Hit the flip to see the video to Tammy’s single “All These Kisses.”
