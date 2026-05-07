Keith Sweat Says Today’s R&B Is Missing Timeless Music Ahead of Baltimore Tour Stop

Source: Radio One / R1

R&B legend Keith Sweat is bringing decades of hits to Baltimore this weekend, and according to the iconic singer, the reason fans still show up generation after generation comes down to one thing: timeless music.

During a conversation with Ryan Da Lion inside the Lion’s Den, Sweat reflected on the staying power of ‘90s R&B ahead of the R&B Lovers Tour stop at CFG Bank Arena.

Joining Sweat on the tour lineup are fellow R&B stars Ginuwine, Dru Hill, and Joe, creating what Ryan described as “a ‘90s R&B party.”

Sweat said music from that era continues to connect because it was built to last.

“The music said something,” Sweat explained. “People still rocking my music like it just came out yesterday.”

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The singer pointed to classics like “Make It Last Forever” as proof that songs with emotional connection can survive decades after release. He also shared that he often encourages younger artists to focus on creating records that people will still want to hear years from now.

“I try to tell them you want to make music that 20 years from now, 30 years from now, you can still go on stage and perform,” Sweat said.

With Mother’s Day weekend approaching, Ryan joked that many mothers were probably conceived to Keith Sweat records, something the singer laughed about while acknowledging how his music continues to connect across generations.

Sweat also reflected on the people who shaped him throughout his career, shouting out his late mother and legendary Eddie Levert as major influences. He credited listening to a wide range of artists growing up, including James Brown, Kenny Rogers, The Beatles, and Kenny Loggins, with helping him develop his songwriting and melodies.

Even in today’s social media era, Sweat says his catalog continues finding new audiences through platforms like TikTok.

“I hear my music on TikTok all the time,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”

As for fans attending the Baltimore show, Sweat promised they will hear every hit.

“I don’t do no lip-syncing,” he said. “I do all my hits.”