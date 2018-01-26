Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting The Flu Virus

Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting The Flu Virus

If you haven't been taking the flu virus serious you should now, this year it's an epidemic and many are dying.

The Flu Vaccine saves lives… flat out!  But did you know you can still get the flu even if you’ve gotten the vaccine?  Sadly the vaccine doesn’t completely save you from getting the flu especially since the flu this year is an epidemic.  But the flu vaccine can lessen your symptoms if you do get the virus.

This year the flu has been declared an epidemic in many states and has even taken the lives of loved ones.  According to the Center for Disease Control, “More than 200,000 people are hospitalized. And since the 1970s, between 3,000 and 49,000 people have died from the flu each year.”

We did our research and came up with 6 things you can do to lessen your chance of getting the flu.

 

Remember it’s not too late to get the flu shot!  Flu season will continue through May

 

