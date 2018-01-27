Rush Philanthropic ArtsFoundation's 20th Anniversary 'Art For Life' Benefit

Rush Philanthropic ArtsFoundation’s 20th Anniversary ‘Art For Life’ Benefit

Photo by Rush Philanthropic ArtsFoundation's 20th Anniversary 'Art For Life' Benefit

Jaz Talk
Home > Jaz Talk

Russell Simmons sued for 5 million by alleged rape victim Is it true?

Jaz
Leave a comment

Music mogul and activist Russell Simmons is in more hot water over rape allegations.  Jennifer Jarosik is suing Simmons for some serious coin:  $5 million for allegedly sexually assaulting her.  She claims Simmons invited her to his house in 2016 and propositioned her for sex, which she refused. She says Simmons became aggressive, pushed her onto his bed and as she fought back, he allegedly knocked her off the bed, hit her in the head and pounced on her and now she suffers from “numerous internal injuries, severe fright, shock, pain, discomfort and anxiety.”

Simmons called the allegation “absolutely untrue” and, in a statement to ABC News, said, “I look forward to having my day in court.”  Apparently, he texted her Really? after the allegations and she replied “Really! #metoo.”

In his statement, Simmons denied the charge and called Jarosik’s allegations “horrific.”

“”This allegation is absolutely untrue. I look forward to having my day in court — where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known. In the meantime, please understand that I will not litigate this matter in the media. I am confident that when all is said and all is done, it will be as clear to others as it is to me that I did not do what this lawsuit accuses me of doing These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual. I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women; and I have enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power. I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described.”

He continued: “In recent weeks, some former business, creative and romantic partners have aired grievances as claims I categorically reject. In some of these instances, financial motives and direct contradictory witness testimony has been supplied to the media, which has been completely left out of stories. The current allegations range from the patently untrue to the frivolous and hurtful. The presumption of innocent until proven guilty must not be replaced by ‘Guilty by Accusation.'”

Jarosik’s attorney, Perry Wander, responded to Simmons’ statement by saying, “We’re excited to go to court.”

He said that because Simmons released his statement, his client has also decided to file a criminal complaint, in addition to the civil suit, and will be meeting with the LAPD and NYPD in the coming week. “My client wasn’t going to forward with a criminal complaint but now she is,” he said, adding that she is within the statute of limitations.  The attorney says if he goes to court, they will bring all the other women to testify to show a pattern.  Now the deal with that, in my opinion, is to force Simmons to settle for some serious coin whether the charges are true or not.

After the alleged incident, she said she told a few close friends, including her film director and editor, about the alleged incident, according to the suit. She said she confronted Simmons after other women came forward with accusations, but, she said, he “pretended it never happened,” the suit says.

Over the past few months, at least six other women have come forward to accuse Simmons, 60, of sexual misconduct. In November, the former CEO of Rush Communications announced that he was stepping down from his companies.

His ex-wife and baby mama Kimora Lee Simmons is standing up for him finally breaking her silence saying that’s not the man she knows saying she supports the #metoo movement.

“I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced and have remained friends, co-parents and partners throughout it all. These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time. I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities,” she added.

Do you think Jennifer is taking advantage or are the charges probably true?  Let me know your thoughts @jaztalk1 on Instagram, twitter, facebook.

 

Kimora Lee Simmons - Presentation - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/25/entertainment/russell-simmons-rape-lawsuit/index.html

Kimora Lee Simmoms , Rape accusations , Russell Simmons

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Russell Simmons sued for 5 million by alleged rape victim Is it true?

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jemele Hill Moves From ‘SportsCenter’ To Sports, Race…

Jemele Hill was expected to leave her role on ESPN’s flagship show “SportsCenter” and join the staff of The Undefeated…
01.26.18
Roland Martin Skillfully Responds To Mo’Nique Diss About…

TV One's Roland Martin had a skillful response to Mo'Nique calling out his record on fighting for Black folks to…
01.26.18
20 items
We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin’s Red…

She's not a little girl anymore! Check out Black-ish star Marsai Martin's red carpet style evolution.
01.26.18
Oprah 2020 Won’t Happen, But That’s Not A…

Oprah Winfrey is not interested in being president of the United States.
01.26.18
HUD Staffer Who Cyberbullied April Ryan Follows Trump’s…

HUD event planner Lynne Patton used Twitter to publicly mock the physical appearance of White House correspondent April Ryan.
01.26.18
Vince McMahon Reportedly Bringing Back The XFL

A couple of weeks ago World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon sold a whopping 3.34 million shares in his company for…
01.26.18
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Hospitalized Just Two Days After Receiving…

She is expected to make a full recovery.
01.25.18
Madewell And J. Crew Extend Their Sizes For…

Cue Ginuwine voice: Now there's more room in their jeans.
01.25.18
Former Gymnast Mattie Larson Purposely Harmed Herself To…

Larson said she attempted to force a concussion in order to avoid contact with Larry Nassar.
01.25.18
Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian…

The Oscar winner's boycott continues.
01.25.18