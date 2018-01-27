Russell Simmons sued for 5 million by alleged rape victim Is it true?

Music mogul and activist Russell Simmons is in more hot water over rape allegations. Jennifer Jarosik is suing Simmons for some serious coin: $5 million for allegedly sexually assaulting her. She claims Simmons invited her to his house in 2016 and propositioned her for sex, which she refused. She says Simmons became aggressive, pushed her onto his bed and as she fought back, he allegedly knocked her off the bed, hit her in the head and pounced on her and now she suffers from “numerous internal injuries, severe fright, shock, pain, discomfort and anxiety.”

Simmons called the allegation “absolutely untrue” and, in a statement to ABC News, said, “I look forward to having my day in court.” Apparently, he texted her Really? after the allegations and she replied “Really! #metoo.”

In his statement, Simmons denied the charge and called Jarosik’s allegations “horrific.”

“”This allegation is absolutely untrue. I look forward to having my day in court — where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known. In the meantime, please understand that I will not litigate this matter in the media. I am confident that when all is said and all is done, it will be as clear to others as it is to me that I did not do what this lawsuit accuses me of doing These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual. I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women; and I have enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power. I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described.”

He continued: “In recent weeks, some former business, creative and romantic partners have aired grievances as claims I categorically reject. In some of these instances, financial motives and direct contradictory witness testimony has been supplied to the media, which has been completely left out of stories. The current allegations range from the patently untrue to the frivolous and hurtful. The presumption of innocent until proven guilty must not be replaced by ‘Guilty by Accusation.'”

Jarosik’s attorney, Perry Wander, responded to Simmons’ statement by saying, “We’re excited to go to court.”

He said that because Simmons released his statement, his client has also decided to file a criminal complaint, in addition to the civil suit, and will be meeting with the LAPD and NYPD in the coming week. “My client wasn’t going to forward with a criminal complaint but now she is,” he said, adding that she is within the statute of limitations. The attorney says if he goes to court, they will bring all the other women to testify to show a pattern. Now the deal with that, in my opinion, is to force Simmons to settle for some serious coin whether the charges are true or not.

After the alleged incident, she said she told a few close friends, including her film director and editor, about the alleged incident, according to the suit. She said she confronted Simmons after other women came forward with accusations, but, she said, he “pretended it never happened,” the suit says.

Over the past few months, at least six other women have come forward to accuse Simmons, 60, of sexual misconduct. In November, the former CEO of Rush Communications announced that he was stepping down from his companies.

His ex-wife and baby mama Kimora Lee Simmons is standing up for him finally breaking her silence saying that’s not the man she knows saying she supports the #metoo movement.

“I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced and have remained friends, co-parents and partners throughout it all. These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time. I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities,” she added.

