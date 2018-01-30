News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars

Get Out star reveals why The Academy hasn't invited him to The Oscars yet.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2016 Winter TCA Tour - Day 9

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

It looks like Lil Rel is not on the list for the Oscars this year.

Even though he plays an important part in the Oscar-nominated film Get Out, the Academy hasn’t sent Lil Rel his invite to the 2018 Oscar Awards.

The comedian revealed the disappointing news during his recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! According to Lil Rel, the Academy told him that he wasn’t in the first round of invitees. He’s been waitlisted, if you will.

While he could easily play the moment for nothing but jokes, it seems that Lil Rel was actually disappointed by the news.

RELATED STORIES:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: ‘Get Out’ And ‘Black Mirror’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Goes For Gray On The Red Carpet

5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD

‘The Carmichael Show’ Star Lil Rel Howery Arrested Over Road Rage Incident

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel…

One high school girl is owning her look to take control back from her bullies. A student from Franklin High…
01.30.18
NBA Rookie Sterling Brown’s Rough Arrest Over A…

Unarmed NBA rookie Sterling Brown put the fear of God in multiple Milwaukee police officers for committing a parking violation.
01.30.18
Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into…

"The hope is that there’s more of a coming together. The hope is that it continues to create a dialogue,"…
01.30.18
19 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will…

Laugh to keep from crying!
01.30.18
How Black Folks Can Use Social Media To…

The tragic death of missing Black teen Jholie Moussa in Virginia prompts conversations of how people can use social media…
01.30.18
Van Jones Shuts Down Paris Dennard When He…

So deep in that sunken place.
01.30.18
15 items
LET’S MAKEUP: Don’t Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks…

Nude lips are still trending but that didn't prevent some bold looks. Find all the products you need to get…
01.28.18
Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Live…

The Grammys will be televised on Network Television tonight but you can watch the “Premiere Ceremony” ceremony live! The early awards…
01.28.18
16-Year-Old Virginia Girl’s Body Found 2 Weeks After…

Her name was Jholie Moussa.
01.28.18
Woman Sues Walmart For Locking Up Black Hair…

Essie Grundy says she felt like she was being treated like a criminal, all for a 48-cent comb.
01.28.18