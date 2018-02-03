U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History Month

Photo by

National
Home > National

U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History Month

“Those serving today owe our success to the veterans who transformed our Navy into a more diverse force,” says Rear Adm. John Fuller.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

In honor of Black History Month, the Navy is shining a light on African-American sailors and civilians who have put their lives on the line to fight for our country, the Navy reported.

The month-long celebration—dubbed “African Americans in Times of War”—focuses on the journeys of Black people who served in there military throughout history; dating from the Revolutionary War to 21st-century battles.

READ MORE: Black Soldiers’ Stories Celebrated At The National Museum of African American History and Culture

“We should celebrate our unique backgrounds because each Sailor brings something different to the fight and this makes us a stronger, more lethal team,” Rear Adm. John Fuller, commander of the Carl Vinson Strike Group, said in a statement released Thursday. “Those serving today owe our success to the veterans who transformed our Navy into a more diverse force.”

According to the Navy, African-Americans account for nearly 17 percent of the sailor population. There are more than 58,000 Black people who are enlisted and 5,000 who serve as officers. There are several African-Americans who hold high-powered roles in the Navy.

READ MORE: Proposal For Black Confederate Soldiers Monument Fuels A Myth

The Navy has launched several outreach initiatives that are specifically designed for the Black community. Through the creation of youth development programs, the Navy has been exposing youngsters from diverse backgrounds to careers in STEM and has partnered with several HBCUs, the National Society of Black Engineers, and other organizations and institutions to develop programs that provide support for African-Americans who have served.

The narratives of African-Americans who have served in the military throughout history are coming to the forefront. In efforts to shed a light on the unsung stories of Black veterans, the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., created an exhibition that details the sacrifices that these individuals made for our country.

SEE ALSO:

Black Lives Matter Warns Of ‘Deadliest’ Police In Minnesota

Florida’s Black Voting Strength To Get An Unlikely Boost From Felons

 

King, Abernathy, & Wyatt In Montgomery

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

5 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
50 items
#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your…

Man, these beautiful brothas are giving us life!
02.03.18
Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black…

Nothing will stop T'Challa.
02.04.18
U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History…

In honor of Black History Month, the U.S. Navy is shining a light on African American sailors who fought for…
02.04.18
Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate…

Brianna Rae Brochu doesn't want for her charges against Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe to be permanently placed on her record.
02.02.18
Not Today, Satan: Black Trump Supporter Attacks The…

Pastor Leon Benjamin criticizes CBC members who didn't applaud the president's State of the Union Speech.
02.02.18
What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The…

Between parenthood and a thriving career, Laila Ali is a busy woman.
02.02.18
Photo Of Black Women ‘Worshiping’ White Woman Stirs…

A photographer's image depicting several Black women standing at the altar of a White woman has sparked an online debate.
02.02.18
14 items
Jennifer Lopez Arrived To The Guess Campaign Reveal…

Alex Rodriguez went for a velvet blazer to compliment J. Lo's look.
02.01.18
Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump…

The California Congresswoman snatched #45's entire wig off, calling him "dangerous," "racist" and "unpresidential."
02.01.18
25 items
FAB FINDS: How To Wear The White Bootie…

These white boots are made for walking...and we have where to buy them!
02.01.18