Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black Panther’ And They Will Fail

Black Panther premiered on Monday, flooding social media with beautiful celebrities on the purple carpet. Everyone from Lupita Nyong’o to Angela Bassett rocked their Wakanda best for the Ryan Coogler film. The film is breaking all records for advance ticket sales and is predicated to be an even bigger hit when it arrives in theaters on February 16.

With all of this love comes some haters. There is a Facebook group titled Down With Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys, which aims to destroy the RottenTomatoes.com rating of Disney’s big-budget franchise films. RottenTomatoes.com is a site that filters film reviews, the higher the rating, the “fresher” the film is considered. A high rating, especially in the 80 percent range, is a selling point for any film. Reportedly, The Last Jedi‘s low rating on RottenTomatoes.com is due to the Facebook group.

The moderator of the Facebook group said to HuffPost that he identifies as a member of the Alt-Right, which is a band of lonely white supremacists. The Facebook group attacked The Last Jedi because there were too many women characters in the film and the “anti-mansplaining movement” — whatever that means. Now, the group has called to “Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.” Obviously the group is afraid of all the melanin in Black Panther.

Well, they already failed. Facebook has reportedly shut down the group. Now the racist and misogynist group will need to find a new platform to spit their hate. Nonetheless, Black Panther is going to blow up the box office, regardless of audience scores. Have you bought your ticket?

