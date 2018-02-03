Otis Williams Looks Back On The Life Of Dennis Edwards With Donnie Simpson & Tony Perkins

Friday, February 2nd was a sad day for the music industry as the former lead singer of The Temptations, Dennis Edwards passed away. The original Temptation, Otis Williams spoke to Donne Simpson and Tony Perkins about the history of Edwards time with the Temps and more.
On Feb. 3rd, Edwards would have turned 75 years-old.
