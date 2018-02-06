TJMS: If You Missed It
The Top 10 Black Biographies

Tom Joyner Morning Show
It’s Black History Month again and this year, we hope our coverage improves your mind or at least expands your reading choices. If you watch this space, you will see a weekly post with new recommendations for books that are classics you may already know or those that we think are well worth your time. Feel free to share, print out, add to your Amazon lists, or download a few to your Kindle. First up, here are out choices for the best Black biographies.

The AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X 

By Malcolm X with Alex Haley

This is a classic that has literally changed lives. It’s tale of redemption resonates across generations and is a must-read or even re-read.

