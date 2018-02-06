The Baltimore Ravens Cheer Squad Is Looking For You

Charm City
Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are ready to add to their 2018 cheerleading team and you could be apart of the family! If you think you have what it takes auditions for the 2018 try outs will be taking place on Saturday March 3rd at 9:30 AM at the Merritt Club Downtown (210 E. Centre Street, Baltimore, MD). Below are more details to help you prepare for your big try out day!

• Registration will be held between 9:30 – 10:20 AM

• Materials will be taught from 10:20 – 11:30 AM

• Tryouts will begin at 12:45 PM

ELIGIBILITY

  • You must be 18 years or older by April 1, 2018 (Proof of age may be required).
  • You must be able to attend all home games & two practices per week from April-December (typically on Tuesdays & Thursdays).
  • Participants may not cheer for another professional or collegiate team concurrently.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS 

 

