City Council Goes To Annapolis To Push $15 Minimum Wage

The Baltimore City Council went to Annapolis on Monday to officially call on state lawmakers to pass a bill mandating a $15 minimum wage in Maryland.
Their bills would raise Maryland’s minimum wage from a little more than $10 to $15 by 2023.
The City Council tried last year to raise the minimum wage, but was vetoed by Mayor Catherine Pugh, who argued the city would be at a competitive disadvantage with other counties.
The mayor joined the council at the state capitol calling for action by General Assembly.
