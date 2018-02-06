City Council Goes To Annapolis To Push $15 Minimum Wage

The Baltimore City Council went to Annapolis on Monday to officially call on state lawmakers to pass a bill mandating a $15 minimum wage in Maryland.

Their bills would raise Maryland’s minimum wage from a little more than $10 to $15 by 2023.

The City Council tried last year to raise the minimum wage, but was vetoed by Mayor Catherine Pugh, who argued the city would be at a competitive disadvantage with other counties.

The mayor joined the council at the state capitol calling for action by General Assembly.

Latest News:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore