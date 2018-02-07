Plane Skids During Takeoff At BWI [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

A Southwest airlines plane carrying 149 people was preparing for takeoff to Montego Bay this icy morning (February 7) when it started skidding.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Passengers, who took to social media to share the news, cleared the area after when buses arrived on the taxiway to move them.

Fox 45 reports: BWI Marshall Airport operations employees responded to the incident scene, along with the BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and Southwest Airlines personnel.

#BWI personnel have worked to move passengers from an outbound aircraft that stopped on taxiway pavement. There were no reported injuries. #MDOTnews — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) February 7, 2018

No injuries were reported and the passengers were put on another plane.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News: