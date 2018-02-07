Charm City
Home > Charm City

Plane Skids During Takeoff At BWI [VIDEO]

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Leave a comment

 Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

A Southwest airlines plane carrying 149 people was preparing for takeoff to Montego Bay this icy morning (February 7) when it started skidding.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Passengers, who took to social media to share the news, cleared the area after when buses arrived on the taxiway to move them.

Fox 45 reports: BWI Marshall Airport operations employees responded to the incident scene, along with the BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and Southwest Airlines personnel.

No injuries were reported and the passengers were put on another plane.

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Study Finds More U.S. Teenagers Are Rejecting ‘Boy’…

The numbers change when race is included.
02.07.18
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18
21 items
All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl…

While many were there for the football, we were focused on the fashion.
02.05.18
Mary J. Blige Brings Blonde Curls And Black…

"I learned that I’m powerful because I don’t have to say much to be heard.”
02.06.18
How Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl ‘Tribute’ To Prince…

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance that featured imagery of Prince went directly against the estate of the legendary singer.
02.05.18
Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use…

The Houston Museum of African-American Culture opened an exhibition for Black History Month that honors Sandra Bland.
02.05.18
Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second…

Harvard Law Review elected Michael Thomas Jr. as the 132nd president.
02.05.18
Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black…

Nothing will stop T'Challa.
02.04.18
U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History…

In honor of Black History Month, the U.S. Navy is shining a light on African American sailors who fought for…
02.04.18