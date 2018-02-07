Plane Skids During Takeoff At BWI [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!
A Southwest airlines plane carrying 149 people was preparing for takeoff to Montego Bay this icy morning (February 7) when it started skidding.
Passengers, who took to social media to share the news, cleared the area after when buses arrived on the taxiway to move them.
Fox 45 reports: BWI Marshall Airport operations employees responded to the incident scene, along with the BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and Southwest Airlines personnel.
No injuries were reported and the passengers were put on another plane.
