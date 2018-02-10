Emmy Award Winning Actor Reg E. Cathey Passes Away At 59

Actor Reg. E. Cathey has died. Cathey is most known for his roles in the television shows “House of Cards” and “The Wire.” Reg played Freddy, owner of Francis Underwood’s fave BBQ joint on “House of Cards.” The role earned him the Emmy for Outstanding Guest in 2015.

He also appeared in the TV shows and movies such as “Oz,” ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ “The Mask” and “S.W.A.T.”

Cathey passed away at his home due to lung cancer.He was only 59 years old.