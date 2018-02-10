Emmy Award Winning Actor Reg E. Cathey Passes Away At 59

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Emmy Award Winning Actor Reg E. Cathey Passes Away At 59

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
HBO's New York Premiere of 'The Wire'

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Actor Reg. E. Cathey has died. Cathey is most known for his roles in the television shows “House of Cards”  and “The Wire.” Reg played Freddy, owner of Francis Underwood’s fave BBQ joint on “House of Cards.” The role earned him the Emmy for Outstanding Guest in 2015.

He also appeared in the TV shows and movies such as “Oz,” ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ “The Mask” and “S.W.A.T.”

Cathey passed away at his home due to lung cancer.He was only 59 years old.

Also Read: Edwin Hawkins’ Life Celebrated By Gospel Greats [VIDEO]
Also Read: Former Temptations’ Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

 

40th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Show

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
42 items
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

Click through our gallery for metallic lamé, powerful pantsuits, and ways to wear Pantone's color of the year.
02.09.18
#SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged…

Sources say that Michigan police believe the man Mujey Dumbuya claims assaulted her is also her killer.
02.09.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
14 items
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18
Study Finds More U.S. Teenagers Are Rejecting ‘Boy’…

The numbers change when race is included.
02.07.18
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18