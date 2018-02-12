Stacey Dash Might Run For Congress & The Internet Has Thoughts

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty
This past weekend, while you might have been enjoying some time off,
Stacey Dash was considering a run for Congress.
That’s right, the former Fox News correspondent and
Clueless star might make a trip to Capital Hill, or a “Dash to D.C.” as she put it.
We’d definitely love to meet these folks who’ve made “numerous calls” for Stacey’s run. Of course, along with the support she seems to be getting, there are also detractors. They had some of the most hilarious reactions. Swipe through to peep some of the talk!
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10