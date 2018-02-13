Baltimore Police Detectives Found Guilty Of Corruption

Two former Baltimore police detectives Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in one of the biggest police scandals in city history.

The two were found guilty of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy and robbery while on the Gun Trace Task Force. Prosecutors said both officers acted, “both cops and robbers.” Using police power to steal large sums of money from residents under the guise of work on the Gun Trace Task Force.

“Their business model was that the people that they were robbing had no recourse,” acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Schenning said after the verdict. “Who were they going to go to?”

Hersl and Taylor face up to 60 years in prison.

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. Do you think it’s more corrupt cops out there? (via: IG & Twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore)

